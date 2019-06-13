(@imziishan)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Israeli systematically prevents its enemies from building military bases near its borders, the state's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday following recent reports about Israeli attacks on the Syrian territory.

Early on Wednesday, the SANA news agency reported that Syrian air defenses had shot down several missiles launched by Israel on Al Harah in the southern region. The attack, reportedly targeting infrastructural sites of the Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah movement, has caused no casualties, but incurred material damage.

"We are working systematically and coherently to prevent our rivals from building bases targeting us in our vicinity," Netanyahu said during an event held in memory of forth Israeli President, Ephraim Katzir.

Netanyahu also stressed that Israel was not only responding to aggression with force but also acting preventively in order to deprive the enemies of any opportunity to attack.

Israel has been repeatedly carrying out strikes on the Syrian territory on what it calls Iranian targets justifying its actions with security concerns over Iranian military presence next to its borders. Iran, in turn, has been consistently saying that its presence in Syria as part of counterterrorism assistance was coordinated with Damascus and does not have to be agreed with Israel.