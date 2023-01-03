(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) An official in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Tuesday that Israel remained committed to protecting the status quo on the Temple Mount, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the media reported that Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir visited Temple Mount for the first time since the elections in November 2022. According to media reports, the visit was agreed upon with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. A row of Arab countries and Palestine strongly condemned the minister's visit.

An official in the prime minister's office said Netanyahu was committed to "strictly protecting the status quo on the Temple Mount without any change," The Times of Israel reported.

"The claim that there is a change in the status quo is baseless," the official noted, adding that Israeli ministers have already visited the Temple Mount previously within the status quo.

Relations between Israel and Palestine have been adversarial since the founding of Israel in 1948. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.