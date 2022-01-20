UrduPoint.com

Israel Procures 3 Advanced Dakar-Class German Submarines - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Israel Procures 3 Advanced Dakar-Class German Submarines - Defense Ministry

Israel has sealed an agreement with German naval company Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems on the delivery of three advanced German submarines, the Israeli Defense Ministry said on Thursday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Israel has sealed an agreement with German naval company Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems on the delivery of three advanced German submarines, the Israeli Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Procurement of three advanced operational submarines complements a set of measures adopted last year in the process of equipping and strengthening the Israeli army. I would like to thank the German government for the assistance in promoting the agreement and for its adherence to security of Israel.

I am sure that the new submarines will enhance capabilities of the Israeli naval forces," Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in a statement.

The $3.4-billion deal, which will be partly covered by a German government grant, is for the supply of three new Dakar-class submarines, including the deliveries of spare parts and the construction of a simulator for submariners in Israel.

The first submarine is to be delivered in the next nine years.

Related Topics

Army Israel German Company Government Agreement

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Atif Aslam, Aima Baig to perform live

PSL 2022: Atif Aslam, Aima Baig to perform live

36 minutes ago
 Citizens' physical, economic security: Moeed

Citizens' physical, economic security: Moeed

46 minutes ago
 PM directs to empower party by mobilizing workers ..

PM directs to empower party by mobilizing workers at local level

55 minutes ago
 Moldovan Emergencies Commission Obliges Moldovagaz ..

Moldovan Emergencies Commission Obliges Moldovagaz to Pay Off Debt to Gazprom Th ..

1 minute ago
 Man killed in dacoity

Man killed in dacoity

1 minute ago
 UK Ministers Accused of 'Blackmailing' Tory Lawmak ..

UK Ministers Accused of 'Blackmailing' Tory Lawmakers Wanting Johnson Out of Off ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.