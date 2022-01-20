Israel Procures 3 Advanced Dakar-Class German Submarines - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Israel has sealed an agreement with German naval company Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems on the delivery of three advanced German submarines, the Israeli Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Procurement of three advanced operational submarines complements a set of measures adopted last year in the process of equipping and strengthening the Israeli army. I would like to thank the German government for the assistance in promoting the agreement and for its adherence to security of Israel.

I am sure that the new submarines will enhance capabilities of the Israeli naval forces," Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in a statement.

The $3.4-billion deal, which will be partly covered by a German government grant, is for the supply of three new Dakar-class submarines, including the deliveries of spare parts and the construction of a simulator for submariners in Israel.

The first submarine is to be delivered in the next nine years.