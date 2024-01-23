Open Menu

Israel Proposes Pause In Fighting As Part Of Hostage Deal: Axios

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2024 | 08:13 PM

Israel proposes pause in fighting as part of hostage deal: Axios

Israel has proposed to Palestinian group via Qatari and Egyptian mediators a pause in fighting of up to two months as part of a deal to free all the hostages being held in Gaza, the US news site Axios reported Monday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Israel has proposed to Palestinian group via Qatari and Egyptian mediators a pause in fighting of up to two months as part of a deal to free all the hostages being held in Gaza, the US news site Axios reported Monday.

The report, citing unnamed Israeli officials, said the deal would take place in multiple stages, the first of which would see the release of women, men over 60 and those in critical medical condition.

Subsequent phases would involve the release of women soldiers, younger civilian men, male soldiers and the bodies of dead hostages.

The officials said the deal would also see the release of an as yet undetermined number of Palestinian prisoners being held in Israel, but not all of them.

The proposal does not include promises to end the war, but it would involve Israeli troops reducing their presence in major cities in Gaza and gradually allowing residents to return to the territory's devastated north.

The officials said the deal was expected to take around two months to implement.

Qatar, which with the US and Egypt has led negotiations for the release of hostages and pauses to the fighting in Gaza, pushed back against the reports on Tuesday.

Declining to comment on specifics of negotiations, which he said continued with "full force", foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said the leaks to the media were "either missing elements or completely false".

"The only way out of (the conflict) is for negotiations to take place and for there to be a sustainable ceasefire between both sides," he told a Doha news conference.

