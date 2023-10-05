Open Menu

Israel Protest Leader Vows Govt Won't 'take Democracy Away'

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Israel protest leader vows govt won't 'take democracy away'

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) An Israeli physicist who has become the face of a wave of anti-government protests warns that her country risks falling under "tyranny" as the hardline government pushes through its contentious judicial overhaul.

Shikma Bressler, 43, has led passionate weekly street rallies that have become Israel's biggest protest movement in years, ever since the divisive legal reform agenda was unveiled in January.

"Israel is taking the track of becoming a tyranny," the mother of five told AFP amid the movement's battle with the hard-right coalition government of veteran Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"It means there is someone who is interested in being a tyrant."

In an interview in Jerusalem, she argued that "if Israel follows this track, we will no longer be Israel in the way you and I and the people may think about Israel".

Netanyahu's administration, a coalition of his Likud party and extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies, insists the sweeping legal changes are needed to rebalance powers between elected politicians and the judiciary.

The proposed reforms have deeply split Israel's Jewish majority, with opponents arguing they are in a fight to defend the country's liberal and democratic identity.

As tens of thousands have taken to the streets in Tel Aviv and cities across Israel, some coalition members have called in recent months to shelve several proposals or soften the reforms.

In July, lawmakers approved the first major element of the overhaul, limiting a clause that had previously allowed judges to rule on the "reasonableness" of government decisions.

Bressler spearheaded a multi-day march ahead of the parliament vote, a defining moment for the protest movement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Israel Parliament Vote Split Jerusalem January March May July Jew Government

Recent Stories

Organising committee of ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 202 ..

Organising committee of ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 2023 announces &#039;Congress You ..

6 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed: UAE&#039;s hosting of ICA Congr ..

Mansour bin Zayed: UAE&#039;s hosting of ICA Congress demonstrates its role in p ..

36 minutes ago
 ADNOC partners with EDGE to use UAE-made drones to ..

ADNOC partners with EDGE to use UAE-made drones to minimise emissions

36 minutes ago
 Operation against illegal immigrants not targeted ..

Operation against illegal immigrants not targeted against any particular nationa ..

1 hour ago
 World Cup 2023: Blackcaps opt to bowl first agains ..

World Cup 2023: Blackcaps opt to bowl first against England

2 hours ago
 French innovators sets benchmark for sustainable e ..

French innovators sets benchmark for sustainable energy path at ADIPEC 2023

2 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 01 England Vs. New Ze ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 01 England Vs. New Zealand

3 hours ago
 Masdar, Boeing join forces to accelerate sustainab ..

Masdar, Boeing join forces to accelerate sustainable aviation fuel industry in U ..

3 hours ago
 Teachers are cornerstone of national progress: Abd ..

Teachers are cornerstone of national progress: Abdullah bin Zayed pays tribute o ..

4 hours ago
 LHC invalidates federal sugar price notification

LHC invalidates federal sugar price notification

4 hours ago
 Apex Committee of SIFC reviews various initiatives ..

Apex Committee of SIFC reviews various initiatives for Pakistan’s economic rec ..

4 hours ago
 Usman Dar blames Imran Khan for May 9 events, quit ..

Usman Dar blames Imran Khan for May 9 events, quits PTI and politics

4 hours ago

More Stories From World