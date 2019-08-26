UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Publishes Names Of 2 'Lebanese Shiiite Operatives' Killed In Attack On Syria

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 11:01 AM

Israel Publishes Names of 2 'Lebanese Shiiite Operatives' Killed in Attack on Syria

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) published on Monday the Names of two "Lebanese Shiiite operatives" killed in its weekend airstrikes near Damascus.

On Sunday, the Israeli military said that it attacked facilities belonging to the Iranian Quds Force and Shiite militants southeast of Damascus overnight. The IDF claimed that the operation was meant to prevent a "pending, large-scale attack of multiple killer drones on Israel." A senior Iranian official later denied that Iranian forces had been hit in the airstrikes. A source in the Lebanon-based Shiite Hezbollah movement, meanwhile, told Sputnik that two of its members had been killed in the raid.

"Hasan Yousif Zbib [and] Yasir Ahmad Dahir[.

] These Lebanese Shiite militia operatives were behind the attempt to attack Israel with killer drones and were killed when we foiled the attack," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

The Israeli army also attached images of these two men "pictured flying to Iran to receive drone-operation training."

Israel considers Iran and Tehran-backed Hezbollah, which is also fighting in Syria alongside the forces of President Bashar Assad, to be its main rivals in the region. Tehran maintains that it has only its advisers in the Arab republic, who are present there at the request of the Syrian government, while Israel's regular attacks on Syria have no legal basis.

Related Topics

Attack Militants Army Syria Israel Iran Twitter Damascus Tehran Sunday Government Arab

Recent Stories

Realme announces, exciting discount offer on youth ..

4 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

38 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 26 August 2019

48 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Sudan&#039;s ..

12 hours ago

NEC announces preliminary list of candidates for F ..

13 hours ago

Accommodation, food services&#039; contribution to ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.