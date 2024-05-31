Israel Pummels Gaza As Troops Push Into Central Rafah
Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Rafah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Israeli forces on Friday struck targets across the Gaza Strip, with witnesses reporting air raids around the southern city of Rafah, the latest focus of the nearly eight-month war.
Israel launched its military incursion into Rafah in early May despite international objections over the safety of civilians sheltering in the city on Gaza's border with Egypt.
Witnesses said Friday Israeli strikes hit the Rafah area as well as central Gaza's Nuseirat, and an AFP correspondent reported intense bombardment in the north.
Strikes on two separate locations killed a total of 11 people overnight, medical sources at a hospital in Deir al-Balah and the Nuseirat refugee camp reported.
The Israeli military said its troops "continue... operational activities" in the Rafah area, and found rocket launchers, weapons and "tunnel shafts" in the city centre.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime investigation
Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..
Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England
Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments
Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor
Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima
More Stories From World
-
Chinese property giant Evergrande fined $576 mn for 'fraud'25 minutes ago
-
S. Korea military warns of more trash-filled balloons from North25 minutes ago
-
Yemen rebels threaten 'escalation' as US, UK strikes said to kill 1635 minutes ago
-
NATO allies' support grows for Ukrainian strikes in Russia45 minutes ago
-
Iraq hangs eight convicted of 'terrorism': sources55 minutes ago
-
Webb telescope finds most distant galaxy ever observed, again1 hour ago
-
US allowing strikes on Russia huge 'boost', Ukraine says1 hour ago
-
Pakistani food companies showcase diverse range of products at exhibition in Shanghai1 hour ago
-
Pakistani food companies showcase diverse range of products at exhibition in Shanghai1 hour ago
-
Xochitl Galvez: from candy seller to Mexican presidential hopeful1 hour ago
-
Strike threat over football calendar with players at 'breaking point'2 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit China from June 4-82 hours ago