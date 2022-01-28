Israel Purchases 5Mln Novavax Vaccines Against COVID-19 - Company

UrduPoint.com

The Israeli government has signed a deal to purchase 5 million doses of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, the American pharmaceutical company said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The Israeli government has signed a deal to purchase 5 million doses of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, the American pharmaceutical company said on Friday.

"Novavax and Israel's Ministry of Health today announced an agreement for the purchase of NVX-CoV2373, the company's recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate with Matrix-M adjuvant." the statement said, adding that this "would be the first protein-based alternative available in Israel."

Initially, Novavax will send "5 million doses of its protein-based vaccine with an option for Israel to purchase an additional 5 million doses," it added.

The company's president and CEO, Stanley Erck, noted that Israel has been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19.

"We thank the Israeli Ministry of Health for their commitment to providing a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine option, based on well-understood technology, to the people of Israel," he said.

In December, the World Health Organization recommended Nuvaxovid, a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Novavax, for emergency use. The company says that it has started work on developing an "Omicron-specific construct" of the antigen in its COVID-19 vaccine as part of a two-pronged strategy to curb the spread of the new coronavirus variant.

