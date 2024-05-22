Israel Raid In West Bank Enters Second Day After 8 Killed
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2024 | 06:42 PM
An Israeli raid on the West Bank city of Jenin stretched into a second day on Wednesday, an AFP correspondent reported, after eight Palestinians were killed the previous day
Explosions and gunfire were heard from inside the adjacent Jenin refugee camp, the AFP correspondent said.
The Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah said Israeli troops had killed eight people and wounded nearly 20 during the raid, which began on Tuesday morning.
An AFP correspondent saw four bodies at Jenin's Khalil Suleiman government hospital morgue.
The Israeli army said Wednesday that troops had "exchanged fire with armed men and killed a number of terrorists, including two terrorists who threw explosives at the forces".
The official Palestinian news agency Wafa and medical charity Doctors Without Borders reported that surgeon Usaeed Jabareen, from the government hospital, was among those killed.
A schoolteacher and a student were also among the dead, Wafa reported, quoting hospital director Wissam Bakr.
The Israeli army said it had raided the house of Ahmed Barakat, who was suspected of involvement in an attack on an Israeli civilian last year.
Meir Tamari, 32, was killed in May 2023 at the entrance to a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, medics and military officials said at the time.
The streets near the entrance to the camp were deserted on Wednesday afternoon, with drones buzzing overhead.
On the outskirts of the city, a group of Israeli armoured vehicles were parked near a roundabout, while farm workers picked vegetables across the road.
