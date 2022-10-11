Israel Reaches Historic Agreement With Lebanon on Maritime Border Demarcation - Lapid

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Israel has reached a historic agreement on maritime border demarcation with Lebanon, Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Tuesday.

"This is a historic achievement that will bolster Israel's security, bring billions into the Israeli economy and bring stability to the northern border," Lapid said in a statement, as quoted by his office, adding that the deal will be submitted to the government for approval soon.