UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Readies For More Tricky Coalition Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 01:51 PM

Israel readies for more tricky coalition talks

Talks to form Israel's next government will ramp up again this week, but an agreement to form a coalition may require a political miracle

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Talks to form Israel's next government will ramp up again this week, but an agreement to form a coalition may require a political miracle.

Right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party and its allies won 58 seats in the March 2 election -- three short of a parliamentary majority.

Main challenger Benny Gantz, who heads the centrist Blue and White Party, vowed Saturday that the "days of Netanyahu's reign are over", but whether Gantz could take his job is unclear.

Here are five scenarios that could unfold as Israel's divided political camps seek to avoid a fourth election, after inconclusive polls in April and September failed to produce a government.

1. Defections to Likud Netanyahu again appears to have a cohesive bloc behind him.

His Likud took 36 seats in last week's vote -- the party's best-ever performance with Netanyahu as leader.

Two ultra-Orthodox parties allied to the premier, Shas and United Torah Judaism, won 16 seats.

The six seats won by right-wing Yemina take the Netanyahu camp to 58.

It is possible three lawmakers from Blue and White could switch allegiance to Netanyahu, in part to stave off a fourth election.

But with Netanyahu's corruption trial due to start on March 17, personal opposition to him within Blue and White's ranks may also be hardening.

2. Deal with Lieberman The secular, nationalist Yisrael Beiteinu party won seven seats, putting its leader Avigdor Lieberman in the familiar position of kingmaker.

He previously served as defence minister under Netanyahu but declined to back him following both 2019 votes, partly over what he described as the premier's capitulation to ultra-Orthodox interests.

The Moldovan-born Lieberman, who enjoys wide support within Israel's Russian-speaking community, posted on Sunday his conditions for joining a coalition.

They include support for a bill that sets quotas for ultra-Orthodox military enlistment, legislation that could be anathema to Netanyahu's conservative religious allies and may sink coalition talks.

3. Temporary unity government Days after the vote, anti-Netanyahu lawmakers began publicly backing legislation to prevent an individual under criminal indictment from forming a new government -- a measure aimed squarely at the prime minister.

The anti-Netanyahu camp is deeply divided, but it may come together to secure the 61 votes needed to block him from serving as premier until his case is resolved.

If Netanyahu steps aside to stand trial or is barred by act of parliament, the prospect of a unity government might increase.

Gantz has ruled out joining a Netanyahu-led government largely because of the indictments.

But with Netanyahu sidelined, even temporarily, there are no major ideological barriers preventing a Likud-Blue and White alliance.

4. Gantz takes control Blue and White, which won 33 seats, is backed by the centre-left alliance of Labour-Gesher-Meretz, which won seven seats.

Gantz on Sunday also tweeted his acceptance of Lieberman's terms for forming a coalition.

Lieberman's backing would take Blue and White to 47 seats, meaning support from the mainly Arab Joint List would be essential to form a coalition.

Such a coalition is unlikely for several reasons.

The Joint List had backed Gantz following the September vote but positions have since hardened.

Joint List lawmaker Ahmed Tibi said Sunday "there are many obstacles on the road to cooperation with Blue and White.

"Things that were said in the election campaign were negative and inappropriate," he added.

5. Round fourGantz on Saturday pledged to do "his best" to avoid a fourth election, but some fear it is inevitable.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Prime Minister Defence Minister Israel Parliament Vote Road Job Alliance March April May September Criminals Sunday 2019 Jew From Government Agreement Best Unity Foods Limited Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

Sudanese PM Abdalla Hamdook remains unharmed in as ..

5 minutes ago

HBL PSL 2020 - Thank you Rawalpindi and Islamabad

13 minutes ago

Popularity of government hajj scheme decreases sig ..

1 second ago

Special girls to get free training

49 seconds ago

Police book 400 people for pelting stones at Aurat ..

20 minutes ago

Gulf stocks nosedive after oil prices crash

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.