Israel Ready to Help Ukraine Without Crossing 'Red Lines' - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky said on Tuesday that the Israeli government is ready to help Kiev, but without crossing the "red lines," which might undermine its own security.

On September 23, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was "shocked" that Israel had not been supplying Ukraine with weapons following the example of Western countries. Zelenskyy noted that he understood that the situation in Israel itself is difficult, but still called on the country to supply Kiev with air defense systems.

"Israel is actively helping Ukraine, but without crossing the 'red lines.' These 'red lines' are connected with a very difficult situation in the middle East. Israel is, in fact, sitting on top of a powder keg. Israel needs to act very carefully and take into account, first of all, the interests of its own security," Brodsky said, as quoted by RBC-Ukraine.

The Israeli government is not willing to cross the so-called "red lines" because it understands the consequences of such actions, the ambassador said, adding that Israel still provides humanitarian support to Kiev.

"We are treating Ukrainian soldiers who were seriously wounded on the battlefield. On all issues concerning the position on Ukraine, we are certainly part of the West, which unequivocally supports Ukraine," Brodsky added.

On February 28, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who then held the post of foreign minister, said that Israel has to reckon with Moscow due to the common security border in Syria and the fact that Russia is the most significant military force in that country.