Israel Ready To Make Concessions In Negotiations With Palestine - Ambassador To Russia

Fri 14th May 2021 | 07:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Israel is ready to make concessions in negotiations with Palestine as dialogue is the only way to settle the conflict, Alexander Ben Zvi, Israel's ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik.

"Of course. We have already proposed [making concessions] twice ... We have already proposed, there have been specific proposals," the diplomat said.

According to Ben Zvi, Israel proposed Palestine 94 percent of all territories it claimed in 2000 but Yasser Arafat, who was a Palestinian leader back then, refused.

The ambassador added that Israel made a similar proposal eight years later but Palestine refused again.

"And what proposals do we receive from the other side? Either everything or nothing. Therefore, we have to sit down and talk ... The fact is that they are our neighbors, and we have to come to an agreement with them. The question is not about convening some huge international conferences ” they will give no results. We have already gone through this all. The only effective way is when people sit down and talk to each other," the diplomat said.

More Stories From World

