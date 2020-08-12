Israel Ready to Start Talks on COVID-19 Vaccine With Russia Once It Proves to Be Effective

Israel intends to initiate talks with Russia on purchasing its new COVID-19 vaccine if it proves to be effective in treating the disease, Yuli Edelstein, the country's health minister said on Tuesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Israel intends to initiate talks with Russia on purchasing its new COVID-19 vaccine if it proves to be effective in treating the disease, Yuli Edelstein, the country's health minister said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Health Ministry registered the first coronavirus vaccine in the world.

It was developed jointly by the Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defense Ministry.

"If we are sure that this is a reliable product, we will try to enter into negotiations," the minister said during his visit to a plant producing protective masks in Sderot, when asked to comment on the issue.

Last week, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine on humans would begin after the Jewish holidays in October.