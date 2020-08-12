UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Ready To Start Talks On COVID-19 Vaccine With Russia Once It Proves To Be Effective

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 12:48 AM

Israel Ready to Start Talks on COVID-19 Vaccine With Russia Once It Proves to Be Effective

Israel intends to initiate talks with Russia on purchasing its new COVID-19 vaccine if it proves to be effective in treating the disease, Yuli Edelstein, the country's health minister said on Tuesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Israel intends to initiate talks with Russia on purchasing its new COVID-19 vaccine if it proves to be effective in treating the disease, Yuli Edelstein, the country's health minister said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Health Ministry registered the first coronavirus vaccine in the world.

It was developed jointly by the Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defense Ministry.

"If we are sure that this is a reliable product, we will try to enter into negotiations," the minister said during his visit to a plant producing protective masks in Sderot, when asked to comment on the issue.

Last week, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine on humans would begin after the Jewish holidays in October.

Related Topics

World Israel Russia Holidays Visit Turkish Lira October Jew Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

4 hours ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

5 hours ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

5 hours ago

RIA Novosti Photojournalist Pitalev Likely to Be E ..

56 minutes ago

US Air Force Completes Enhancement of Amari Base i ..

56 minutes ago

Health Services Disruption Due to COVID Hinders Ef ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.