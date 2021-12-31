UrduPoint.com

Israel Receives First Batch Of Pfizer Drugs Against COVID-19 - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2021 | 12:10 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) The first batch of the anti-coronavirus Paxlovid medicines by Pfizer was delivered to Israel on Thursday, making the country a pioneer in approving the drug, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said.

"The first shipment of the Pfizer drug for the coronavirus arrived at Ben-Gurion International Airport today," the office said in a statement.

Bennett noted that Israel is one of the first countries in the world to receive anti-viral treatment against coronavirus, which will be a significant addition to Israel's set of tools to curb the pandemic, according to the prime minister's office.

"Just as we were global pioneers in giving the third and fourth doses of the vaccine, we are now leading as well in giving the drug to the citizens of Israel.

Thanks to our rapid action, the drugs have arrived in Israel quickly and will assist us in getting past the peak of the coming Omicron wave," Bennett said.

The first batch was expected to contain 100,000 doses of the medication, Israeli media reported. The pills will be available only with a prescription and recommended to be taken right after COVID-19 is diagnosed or within the first five days after the symptoms appear.

On December 22, the US food and Drug Administration authorized the use of Paxlovid, and on Sunday, the Israeli Health Ministry sanctioned emergency use of the drug.

