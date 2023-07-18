Open Menu

Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Western Sahara - Moroccan Royal Office

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2023 | 12:02 AM

Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Western Sahara - Moroccan Royal Office

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sent a letter to Moroccan King Mohammed VI, notifying him of the county's decision to recognize Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara, the office of the king of Morocco said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sent a letter to Moroccan King Mohammed VI, notifying him of the county's decision to recognize Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara, the office of the king of Morocco said on Monday.

"In this letter, the Israeli Prime Minister brought to the Very High Attention of His Majesty the King (Mohammed VI), may God assist Him, the decision of the State of Israel to 'recognize the sovereignty of Morocco over the territory of Western Sahara,'" the Moroccan royal office said, as quoted by the MAP news agency.

Israel is also "positively examining 'the opening of a consulate in the city of Dakhla (a city in the disputed territory of Western Sahara),'" the office was quoted as saying.

In 2020, the United States brokered a deal aimed at normalizing relations between the Arab countries and Israel, which maintained diplomatic relations at that time only with Jordan and Egypt. The UAE and Bahrain joined the Abraham Accords and were later followed by Morocco and Sudan.

Western Sahara, a former colony of Spain, was transferred to the control of Morocco and Mauritania in 1975. A year later, the Polisario Front, a local nationalist movement, proclaimed the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic on the territory of Western Sahara. Since then, the Polisario Front has been fighting the Moroccan government over the control of the region. Currently, Morocco controls some 80% of Western Sahara, with 20% being under the control of the Polisario Front.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Egypt UAE Spain Bahrain United States Sudan Mauritania Morocco May 2020 God Government Arab

Recent Stories

Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

50 minutes ago
 China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official V ..

China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official Via US as Reason for Escalation ..

50 minutes ago
 Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September ..

Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September 19 - Provisional Schedule

50 minutes ago
 Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague ..

Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague - Dutch Foreign Minister

50 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Qui ..

Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Quickly as Possible'

53 minutes ago
 US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After ..

US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After Collapse of Black Sea Deal- B ..

53 minutes ago
Lavrov Scheduled to Speak at UNGA High Level Week ..

Lavrov Scheduled to Speak at UNGA High Level Week on 23 September - Provisional ..

53 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing C ..

Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing Concern About Nominee Hold

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

1 hour ago
 US Deploys Destroyer, F35s, F16s to CENTCOM Over I ..

US Deploys Destroyer, F35s, F16s to CENTCOM Over Iran's 'Destabilizing Actions' ..

1 hour ago
 Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Mu ..

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Murad visits Punjab Agriculture ..

1 hour ago
 Russians Expect Inflation to Be at 11.1% in 1 Year ..

Russians Expect Inflation to Be at 11.1% in 1 Year's Time - Poll

2 hours ago

More Stories From World