UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Records Four S. African Covid-19 Variant Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 10:16 PM

Israel records four S. African Covid-19 variant cases

Israel's health ministry said Saturday four people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus strain first detected in South Africa, with the British variant already recorded

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Israel's health ministry said Saturday four people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus strain first detected in South Africa, with the British variant already recorded.

The cases were discovered after travellers arriving from South Africa were tested.

The strains that emerged in Britain and South Africa are potentially more infectious than other variants of the virus.

Amid surging cases, Israel last month reimposed a national lockdown and on Friday tightened restrictions after the daily caseload remained high.

Israel has launched a nationwide vaccination programme and more than 70 percent of Israelis over the age of 60 have received the first dose, with 1.7 million jabs administered, according to the health ministry.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Thursday that he had signed a deal for enough doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for all Israelis over 16 to be innoculated by the end of March.

Israel, with a population of nine million, has recorded over 3,600 deaths from the Covid-19 disease.

Related Topics

Israel South Africa March All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

'Some American investors exploring opportunities t ..

2 minutes ago

Schalke avoid Bundesliga longest winless run after ..

2 minutes ago

Yousuf Akbar Naqvi wins Presidentship of District ..

2 minutes ago

Goggia wins St Anton downhill

2 minutes ago

Ilicic inspires Atalanta to Benevento rout

6 minutes ago

Drug peddlers arrested in Lahore

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.