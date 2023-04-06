Israel Records Mortar Attack From Lebanese Territory - IDF

The town of Metula in northern Israel suffered a mortar attack from the Lebanese territory on Thursday, the press office of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said

"A report was received of mortar attacks on the area near Metula from the Blue Line (the border separating Lebanon and Israel), after searches in the area, remains of ammunition were found," the IDF said in a statement.