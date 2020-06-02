Israel Records Nearly 100 New COVID-19 Cases as Restrictions Lifted - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Israel has confirmed 98 new cases of the coronavirus as the authorities already lifted domestic restrictions, which brings the country's tally to 17,169, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to the authorities, since Israel is past the peak, the last restrictions have been lifted last week with food services and swimming pools having resumed operations.

As of now, the number of active cases amounts to 2,006, while 32 patients are in intensive care units with 29 of them receiving lung ventilation treatment.

Among those infected is one of the employees of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Office, the office's press service told Sputnik on Monday.

The death toll stands at 285 with no fatalities being reported over the past day, the ministry added.

Amid increasing cases of the disease per day, on Saturday, mobile checkpoints for detecting COVID-19 were reopened. Despite the fact that restrictions were lifted, citizens are still required to maintain social distance and wear masks while in public places.