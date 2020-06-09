Israel Records No Deaths in Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Israel has confirmed 170 new coronavirus cases as the authorities lifted domestic restrictions, which brings the country's tally to 18,032, the Health Ministry said on Monday, adding that no deaths were recorded in the given period.

The COVID-19 death toll in Israel remains at 298.

The number of active cases in the country amounts to 2,607, while 29 patients are in intensive care units with 23 of them receiving lung ventilation treatment, the ministry added. A total of 15,127 people have recovered.

Meanwhile, Turkey registered 989 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the overall tally reached over 171,000, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said earlier in the day.

"Today, 989 new cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of infected to 171,121," Koca tweeted.

At the same time, the coronavirus-related death toll increased by 19 to 4,711 over the given period. A total of 3,411 people have fully recovered from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 141,380.

Neighboring Greece has recorded 97 new COVID-19 cases in the past four days, almost a third of infected people came from abroad, according to the health authorities.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Greece stands at 3,049 and the death toll at 182. A total of 1,374 patients have recovered.