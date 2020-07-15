Israel Records Over 2,000 COVID-19 Cases in Single Day - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Israel has registered 2,112 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours with the total number of confirmed cases now standing at 42,360, according to the country's Health Ministry.

As of Tuesday night, there are 22,324 active coronavirus cases in Israel, 183 of the patients are in serious condition and 56 of them are on lung ventilators, the health ministry said.

In the past 24 hours, six more deaths from COVID-19 were registered in Israel with the country's total coronavirus death toll now standing at 371. Over 19,600 people have recovered from the disease.

Last week, the Israeli government decided to close bars, clubs, gyms and event venues amid a sharp rise in the number of new coronavirus cases. Restaurants are now required to limit the number of customers.