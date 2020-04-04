UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Records Over 500 New Infections With Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 12:40 AM

Israel Records Over 500 New Infections With Coronavirus

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Israel rose by 571 to 7,428 in the past day, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

There were 6,857 infected in the country as of Thursday evening.

Five more people have died from virus-related complications, taking the death toll to 39.

In Palestine, 22 people have tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, Palestinian government spokesman Ibrahim Melhem said at a news briefing.

This brings the number of confirmed COVID-19 patients in the Palestinian territories to 193, including 12 patients in the Gaza Strip. All new cases were imported from Israel.

Related Topics

Israel Palestine Gaza Died All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Give Time for Lockdowns to Work or Virus Cannot Be ..

12 minutes ago

Chinese, UAE Experts Doing Best to Help Serbia Cop ..

12 minutes ago

WTO issues new report on worldwide trade in COVID- ..

1 hour ago

New Stay Home App launched by DoH to reinforce sel ..

2 hours ago

Adequate stock of foods at retail outlets to meet ..

2 hours ago

UN chief urges global unity in mobilizing efforts ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.