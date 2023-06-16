UrduPoint.com

Israel Refuses To Arm Ukraine For Fear Of Weapons Getting Into Iran - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Israel Refuses to Arm Ukraine for Fear of Weapons Getting Into Iran - Reports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained the refusal to supply weapons to Ukraine by Israel's concern that sensitive military technology could end up in the hands of Iran and weaken the security of the Jewish state, Israeli news portal Walla reported on Thursday, citing several deputies present at the meeting.

During the Knesset committee meeting, Netanyahu reportedly said that numerous requests from Kiev for the supply of air and missile defense systems, such as Israel's Iron Dome, were rejected due to fears that secret technologies could fall into the hands of Russia and then could be handed over to Iran.

Netanyahu surprised many Israeli lawmakers when he praised the previous government's policy toward Ukraine and stressed that he would continue to implement it, providing only humanitarian and political support to Kiev, but refraining from supplying weapons, according to the report.

During the meeting, the Israeli prime minister was asked about the reasons for abstaining from a trip to Kiev and a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following the example US President Joe Biden. Netanyahu joked in response that in this case, he would have had a very long train journey, Walla said.

Netanyahu also drew attention to the contradictions that exist between Israel and Russia as a result of the conflict in Ukraine. The prime minister said that a "quiet dialogue" is underway with the Russian government, during which the two countries discuss the situation "honestly and openly," the report said, citing three Knesset deputies who were at the closed-door meeting.

Netanyahu added that both sides had complaints. Russia is concerned about Israel's support for Ukraine, while Israel is concerned about military cooperation between Moscow and Tehran, the report stated.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Israel Ukraine Iran Moscow Russia Tehran Kiev Jew From Government

Recent Stories

ALECSO organises training workshop on youth empowe ..

ALECSO organises training workshop on youth empowerment in Comoros

14 minutes ago
 Talal Al Falasi visits Dubai Civil Defence Readine ..

Talal Al Falasi visits Dubai Civil Defence Readiness Room

44 minutes ago
 9 suspects held after Greece boat tragedy: port so ..

9 suspects held after Greece boat tragedy: port source

1 hour ago
 Five-day Saqafati Mela opens at Lok Virsa

Five-day Saqafati Mela opens at Lok Virsa

1 hour ago
 Workshop held to deal with natural disasters at BU ..

Workshop held to deal with natural disasters at BUITEMS

1 hour ago
 US Sees No Widespread Signs of Evasion of Russian ..

US Sees No Widespread Signs of Evasion of Russian Oil Price Cap - Treasury

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.