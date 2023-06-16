Israel Refuses to Arm Ukraine for Fear of Weapons Getting Into Iran - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained the refusal to supply weapons to Ukraine by Israel's concern that sensitive military technology could end up in the hands of Iran and weaken the security of the Jewish state, Israeli news portal Walla reported on Thursday, citing several deputies present at the meeting.

During the Knesset committee meeting, Netanyahu reportedly said that numerous requests from Kiev for the supply of air and missile defense systems, such as Israel's Iron Dome, were rejected due to fears that secret technologies could fall into the hands of Russia and then could be handed over to Iran.

Netanyahu surprised many Israeli lawmakers when he praised the previous government's policy toward Ukraine and stressed that he would continue to implement it, providing only humanitarian and political support to Kiev, but refraining from supplying weapons, according to the report.

During the meeting, the Israeli prime minister was asked about the reasons for abstaining from a trip to Kiev and a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following the example US President Joe Biden. Netanyahu joked in response that in this case, he would have had a very long train journey, Walla said.

Netanyahu also drew attention to the contradictions that exist between Israel and Russia as a result of the conflict in Ukraine. The prime minister said that a "quiet dialogue" is underway with the Russian government, during which the two countries discuss the situation "honestly and openly," the report said, citing three Knesset deputies who were at the closed-door meeting.

Netanyahu added that both sides had complaints. Russia is concerned about Israel's support for Ukraine, while Israel is concerned about military cooperation between Moscow and Tehran, the report stated.