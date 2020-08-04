Israel Refutes Claims of Involvement in Major Explosion at Beirut Port

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Israel has denied claims about the state's involvement in the blast that occurred at the Beirut port in Lebanon earlier in the day, a security source said, as quoted by the Israeli Army Radio.

The same statements have been reported by the local Channel 12 broadcaster.

"Israel has nothing to do with the blast that shook the Lebanese capital of Beirut," high-ranking Israeli political officials told the channel.