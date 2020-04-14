Israel Registers 282 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 25 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 01:33 PM

Israel has registered 282 more coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number of those infected to 11,868, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Israel has registered 282 more coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number of those infected to 11,868, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The health ministry said that one more patient had died overnight from the coronavirus disease, bringing the death toll to 117 people.

According to the ministry, 181 people are in critical condition and 136 are receiving lung ventilation; 186 patients are in moderate condition.

The ministry added that 2,000 Israeli citizens have fully recovered from COVID-19 so far.

