Fri 27th March 2020 | 10:12 PM

Israel Registers 342 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths in 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Israel has registered 342 new coronavirus cases and two related deaths in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 3,035 with 10 deaths, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Israel has registered 342 new coronavirus cases and two related deaths in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 3,035 with 10 deaths, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday.

On Thursday, the ministry reported an overall toll of 2,693 cases, including eight deaths. According to Israel's Army Radio, also known as Galei Tzahal, a 93-year-old man and 76-year-old woman died Friday night.

"The number of COVID-19-infected people has reached 3,035 as of 8:00 a.m. local time [05:00 GMT] this Friday, including 10 deaths," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The statement also read that 49 people were in a severe condition, and 79 had fully recovered.

Meanwhile, the country's health ministry said that it had registered two more death cases from the COVID-19, bringing the overall death toll to 12.

On March 20, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a seven-day state of emergency and ordered citizens to remain indoors except for trips to buy food and medicines. The country's borders are currently shut.

