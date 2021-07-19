Israel Reimposes Mass Event Restrictions Due to Surge in Delta Variant Cases - Bennett

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Israel is reintroducing restrictions on mass gatherings to stem a spike in the COVID-19 Delta variant cases, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Monday.

"As of Wednesday, arrival to events, weddings and bar mitzvahs will be possible for people who have been vaccinated, to those who have recovered and to those who bring confirmation of a negative coronavirus test. This is a requirement, not a recommendation," Bennett said at the Cabinet meeting.

The prime minister expressed his concern over the fast spread of the Delta mutation and urged the Israeli population to get vaccinated.

Bennett also noted that it was vital to start the school year on time, as in 2020, "education was the first thing to be hurt."

On Saturday, the Israeli health authorities reported 1,000 new COVID-19 cases logged within the 24-hour period, which is a record number in almost four months. At the moment, more than 6,500 Israelis are receiving treatment.