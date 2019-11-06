Israel release two Jordanian nationals

Israel released two Jordanian citizens from prison on Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed

"Israel views the relationship between Jordan and Israel as a cornerstone of regional stability and will continue to act to ensure the region's security," the office said in a statement.

Jordanian television confirmed that Hiba al-Labadi and Abdulrahman Miri were freed by Israel and arrived in capital Amman.

Earlier, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi said that al-Labadi and Miri "will be with their families in Jordan within hours".

After the release, Amman is expected to send its ambassador Ghassan al-Majali back to Israel, who was recalled last week in protest of the continued detention of the two Jordanian citizens by Israeli authorities.

Israel had detained al-Labadi on Aug. 20 and Miri on Sept. 2 separately after crossing the King Hussein Bridge which links Jordan to Israel-occupied West Bank, without elaborating on the reasons of the arrest.