Israel Release Two Jordanian Nationals

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 05:35 PM

Israel release two Jordanian nationals

Israel released two Jordanian citizens from prison on Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed

JERUSALEM (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ):Israel released two Jordanian citizens from prison on Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed.

"Israel views the relationship between Jordan and Israel as a cornerstone of regional stability and will continue to act to ensure the region's security," the office said in a statement.

Jordanian television confirmed that Hiba al-Labadi and Abdulrahman Miri were freed by Israel and arrived in capital Amman.

Earlier, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi said that al-Labadi and Miri "will be with their families in Jordan within hours".

After the release, Amman is expected to send its ambassador Ghassan al-Majali back to Israel, who was recalled last week in protest of the continued detention of the two Jordanian citizens by Israeli authorities.

Israel had detained al-Labadi on Aug. 20 and Miri on Sept. 2 separately after crossing the King Hussein Bridge which links Jordan to Israel-occupied West Bank, without elaborating on the reasons of the arrest.

