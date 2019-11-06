UrduPoint.com
Israel Releases 2 Jordanians Whose Arrest Caused Rift Between Countries - Prison Service

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 11:38 PM

Israel has transported two Jordanian nationals, recently released from detention, to the Allenby border crossing to be handed over to their nation's authorities in a move meant to mend the rift in bilateral relations that was caused by the arrests, the Israel Prison Service said on Wednesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Israel has transported two Jordanian nationals, recently released from detention, to the Allenby border crossing to be handed over to their nation's authorities in a move meant to mend the rift in bilateral relations that was caused by the arrests, the Israel Prison Service said on Wednesday.

Heba Labadi and Abdurrahman Marei were apprehended on August 20 and September 2, respectively. Both of them were reportedly trying to visit the West Bank to attend weddings of family members. On October 29, Jordan's foreign minister, Ayman Safadi, announced that his country had recalled its ambassador in Israel in response to the arrests, which Amman deemed unlawful.

"Detained male and female citizens of Jordan have been delivered and turned over to the Israeli military at the Allenby border crossing by the Israel Prison Service's representatives for a subsequent hand over to the Jordanian side," the prison service said in a statement.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the release on Monday, adding that the Jordanian ambassador would return to Israel soon after. Israel has also characterized its relations with Jordan as a cornerstone of regional stability and promised to continue maintaining security in the Middle East.

Since the signing of the 1994 peace treaty, the relations between the two countries have been relatively stable. Currently, Jordan is one of the few Arab countries, with which Israel has a working relationship.

