Israel Releases 30 Palestinian Prisoners In Latest Exchange: Prison Authorities

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Thirty Palestinian prisoners were freed overnight Thursday, the Israeli prison authorities said, in the latest exchange under an extended truce deal due to expire within hours.

The prisoners -- including 23 minors and seven women -- were released hours after eight Israeli hostages were freed by the Palestinian freedom fighters group Hamas.

The truce agreement between Israel and Hamas stipulates that a minimum of 10 Israeli hostages should be released alive each day.

