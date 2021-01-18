UrduPoint.com
Israel Releases Data-sharing Deal With Pfizer

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 03:23 PM

Israel has secured a significant stock of coronavirus vaccines partly by pledging to share product impact data quickly, an agreement between the country and Pfizer seen by AFP on Monday indicates

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Israel has secured a significant stock of coronavirus vaccines partly by pledging to share product impact data quickly, an agreement between the country and Pfizer seen by AFP on Monday indicates.

The Jewish state has given one jab of the two required Pfizer-BioNTech injections to more than two million people, a pace widely described as the world's fastest, while several wealthier nations continue to struggle with vaccine supply.

Israel, which experts say has one of the world's most sophisticated medical databases, has not concealed the fact that it agreed to share data with US-German pharma alliance Pfizer-BioNTech during its vaccination campaign.

As data privacy activists raised questions about the level of information sharing with Pfizer, Israel's health ministry released a partially redacted copy of the terms.

The deal called "The Real-World Epidemiological Evidence Collaboration Agreement" does not state the specific terms of any 'data for doses' arrangement.

But it does make clear that Pfizer understands Israel must remain well stocked in order to generate quality data about the vaccine quickly.

The agreement defines the joint project between Israel and Pfizer as an effort to "measure and analyse epidemiological data arising from the product (vaccine) rollout."It further says Israel's health ministry "is relying on receipt of product doses... and on the product delivery rate by Pfizer to allow maintaining (a) vaccination rate sufficient to achieve herd immunity and enough data as soon as possible.""Both parties acknowledge that the viability and success of the project is dependent on the rate and scope of vaccinations in Israel," it continues.

