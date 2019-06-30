UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Releases Palestinian Minister Detained In East Jerusalem - Reports

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 08:20 PM

Israel Releases Palestinian Minister Detained in East Jerusalem - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) Israel has released Palestinian Minister for Jerusalem Affairs Fadi Hadmi hours after he was arrested in his own home, Palestinian media reported Sunday, citing Hadmi's lawyer Muhannad Jabara.

Earlier in the day, Hadmi was arrested in his house in East Jerusalem. The detention came amid the ongoing protests in the city caused by the death of a 20-year-old Palestinian killed in clashes by the Israeli police.

According to the WAFA news agency, the minister was arrested due to the pressure exerted by Israeli right-wing forces on the government following Hadmi's joint tour with Chilean President Sebastian Pinera to the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque located in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Jabara also stated that the Israeli intelligence and police had questioned the Palestinian minister over the alleged violation of Israel's sovereignty over Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Hadmi and Pinera, the president of the state hosting the largest community of exiled Palestinians outside the Arab world, kicked off their tour in East Jerusalem's Old City on Tuesday. Later, the Israeli Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that Hadmi's visit to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, situated on the Temple Mount, was violating Israeli sovereignty over the site. The ministry also summoned the Chilean ambassador to Israel and senior officials at Pinera's delegation. Pinera has thereafter apologized for his tour.

Related Topics

World Police Israel Visit Jerusalem Temple SITE Sunday Mosque Media Government Arab

Recent Stories

New project will ‘eclipse’ record-breaking Noo ..

21 minutes ago

MOCCAE, ADGM, partner to accelerate sustainable fi ..

36 minutes ago

Bucharest to host 10th World Arabian Horse Racing ..

50 minutes ago

Bowardi, Mali PM discuss cooperation

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives UN Secretary-General

1 hour ago

Climate change knows no borders, and neither shoul ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.