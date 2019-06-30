Israel Releases Palestinian Minister Detained in East Jerusalem - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) Israel has released Palestinian Minister for Jerusalem Affairs Fadi Hadmi hours after he was arrested in his own home, Palestinian media reported Sunday, citing Hadmi's lawyer Muhannad Jabara.

Earlier in the day, Hadmi was arrested in his house in East Jerusalem. The detention came amid the ongoing protests in the city caused by the death of a 20-year-old Palestinian killed in clashes by the Israeli police.

According to the WAFA news agency, the minister was arrested due to the pressure exerted by Israeli right-wing forces on the government following Hadmi's joint tour with Chilean President Sebastian Pinera to the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque located in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Jabara also stated that the Israeli intelligence and police had questioned the Palestinian minister over the alleged violation of Israel's sovereignty over Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Hadmi and Pinera, the president of the state hosting the largest community of exiled Palestinians outside the Arab world, kicked off their tour in East Jerusalem's Old City on Tuesday. Later, the Israeli Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that Hadmi's visit to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, situated on the Temple Mount, was violating Israeli sovereignty over the site. The ministry also summoned the Chilean ambassador to Israel and senior officials at Pinera's delegation. Pinera has thereafter apologized for his tour.