Israel releases prominent Palestinian activist

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ):Israel on Monday released a West Bank leader of the global campaign to boycott the Jewish state, following his arrest last month by Israel's internal security agency.

Mahmoud Nawajaa, coordinator of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement in the occupied Palestinian territories, was arrested at his home in Ramallah on July 30.

Several rights groups, including Amnesty International, had campaigned for his release, including through rallies in Ramallah and Gaza this month.

"Nawajaa was released by an Israeli military court, after 19 days of illegaldetention without charges," the BDS movement said in a statement.