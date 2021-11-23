UrduPoint.com

Israel Remains Free To Act Against Iran Even If JCPOA Renewed - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 06:32 PM

Israel Remains Free to Act Against Iran Even If JCPOA Renewed - Prime Minister

Israel will maintain freedom of action towards Iran even in case of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) renewal with Tehran, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Israel will maintain freedom of action towards Iran even in case of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) renewal with Tehran, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday.

"In any event, even if there is a return to the JCPOA, Israel obviously is not a party to the agreement and is not obligated by it. The mistake we made after the first agreement in 2015 will not be repeated. We will learn from this mistake. We will maintain our freedom of action," Bennet said at the Security and Policy Conference held in Reichman University.

The prime minister stated that Israel should maintain its capabilities to act in every situation and under any political circumstances.

Negotiations on the JCPOA renewal will commence on November 29 in Vienna.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption.

Tensions between the two regional arch-enemies further increased since the US` withdrawal from the JCPOA in May 2018. Signatory states to the JCPOA have been unable to effectively lift the renewed embargoes on trade with Iran, prompting Tehran to gradually restart uranium enrichment as the deal collapsed in mid-2019.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Israel Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Germany Vienna Tehran United Kingdom United States May November 2015 2018 Event From Agreement

Recent Stories

WAM REPORT : UAE, Turkey aim to advance bilateral ..

WAM REPORT : UAE, Turkey aim to advance bilateral relations

6 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says Russia Seeks to Balance Climate Action ..

Lavrov Says Russia Seeks to Balance Climate Action, Economic Goals

35 seconds ago
 Dutch Police Arrested Over 170 Protesters Against ..

Dutch Police Arrested Over 170 Protesters Against COVID-19 Measures - Justice Mi ..

37 seconds ago
 Piece of Falcon 9 Rocket to Approach ISS on Thursd ..

Piece of Falcon 9 Rocket to Approach ISS on Thursday - Roscosmos

38 seconds ago
 Zardari's bail extended in NYC property investigat ..

Zardari's bail extended in NYC property investigation

39 seconds ago
 Philanthropists donate blankets, jackets, warm clo ..

Philanthropists donate blankets, jackets, warm clothes to jail inmates

42 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.