Israel Remains Free to Act Against Iran Even If JCPOA Renewed - Prime Minister

Israel will maintain freedom of action towards Iran even in case of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) renewal with Tehran, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Israel will maintain freedom of action towards Iran even in case of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) renewal with Tehran, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday.

"In any event, even if there is a return to the JCPOA, Israel obviously is not a party to the agreement and is not obligated by it. The mistake we made after the first agreement in 2015 will not be repeated. We will learn from this mistake. We will maintain our freedom of action," Bennet said at the Security and Policy Conference held in Reichman University.

The prime minister stated that Israel should maintain its capabilities to act in every situation and under any political circumstances.

Negotiations on the JCPOA renewal will commence on November 29 in Vienna.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption.

Tensions between the two regional arch-enemies further increased since the US` withdrawal from the JCPOA in May 2018. Signatory states to the JCPOA have been unable to effectively lift the renewed embargoes on trade with Iran, prompting Tehran to gradually restart uranium enrichment as the deal collapsed in mid-2019.