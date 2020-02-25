Israel Reopens All Gaza Envelope Roads Closed Due to Rocket Attacks - IDF Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

Israel has decided to reopen all of the roads of the Gaza envelope, Israeli territory located within seven kilometers (4.3 miles) of the Gaza Strip border, that were closed recently following continuous rocket attacks, the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) spokesman Avichay Adraee said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Israel has decided to reopen all of the roads of the Gaza envelope, Israeli territory located within seven kilometers (4.3 miles) of the Gaza Strip border, that were closed recently following continuous rocket attacks, the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) spokesman Avichay Adraee said on Tuesday.

On Monday, a regional IDF command decided to suspend road and train traffic in the country's south in the wake of the intensified shelling of the Israeli territories by the Gaza Strip-based Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad. Earlier in the day, Israel also closed the Erez and Kerem Shalom border crossings and a fishing zone.

"After assessing the situation, it was decided that all directions that had been closed in recent days in the Gaza envelope be reopened," Adraee said in a statement, adding that train traffic on the route between Israel's cities of Sderot and Ashkelon had also resumed.

Israel has been a constant target of rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement is listed as a terrorist organization in a number of countries in addition to the United States and Israel.