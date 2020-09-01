UrduPoint.com
Israel Reopens Crossing Point On Border With Gaza In Light Of Fresh Ceasefire

Israel Reopens Crossing Point on Border With Gaza in Light of Fresh Ceasefire - Palestine

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The Israeli authorities opened the Kerem Shalom crossing point on the border with the Palestinian enclave on Tuesday morning after Israel and the Hamas Islamist movement reached a ceasefire earlier in the week, Raed Fattouh, chairman of the coordination committee for the entry of goods into the Gaza Strip, told Sputnik.

Apart from the truce that was reached with Israel on Monday amidst Qatar's mediation, Hamas also announced several projects for the good of the Gaza Strip people.

"The Israeli authorities have opened this morning the Kerem Shalom border crossing with the Gaza Strip to import goods to the Palestinian enclave and supply fuel to the only power plant," Fattouh said.

The crossing was closed on August 11, except for humanitarian aid, in response to repeated incidents of explosive-laden balloons sent by Hamas across the Israeli border. The balloon attacks also prompted Israel to completely close the Gaza Strip's fishing zone and shell the movement's military infrastructure.

