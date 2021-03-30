UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Reopens Egypt Crossing For First Time Since Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 01:58 PM

Israel reopens Egypt crossing for first time since pandemic

Israel on Tuesday reopened the Taba border post with Egypt that had been closed throughout the pandemic, allowing limited numbers to cross to the Sinai peninsula for Passover holidays

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Israel on Tuesday reopened the Taba border post with Egypt that had been closed throughout the pandemic, allowing limited numbers to cross to the Sinai peninsula for Passover holidays.

The move was the latest step towards normalcy for Israel, which has fully vaccinated more than half of its roughly 9.3 million residents against coronavirus, the world's fastest per capita pace.

From Tuesday through April 12, 300 Israelis will be allowed through Taba on the Red Sea each day.

To cross, individuals must be inoculated or have recovered from Covid-19.

A negative laboratory test is also required in both directions.

Egypt's Sinai peninsula is a popular vacation spot for Israelis, especially during the Passover break which began over the weekend, but the pandemic has forced Taba's closure since March 2020.

Israel's successful vaccination rollout has been making gains against the virus.

The number of serious coronavirus cases, which stood at 800 at the end of last month, has fallen to 467, according to the health ministry.

Related Topics

World Israel Egypt Holidays March April Border 2020 Post From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

LHC sets aside NAB Court’s order of declaring Nu ..

14 minutes ago

Myanmar player in Malaysia punished over anti-coup ..

7 minutes ago

COVID-19 case positivity ratio reaches 12.31% in c ..

7 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi to offer evening doctor ..

23 minutes ago

World Leaders Call for New Global Treaty for Futur ..

10 minutes ago

SpaceX Crew-1 Set to Bring US Astronauts From ISS ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.