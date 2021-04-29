UrduPoint.com
Israel Reopens Gaza Fishing Zone

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 01:28 PM

Israel said Thursday that it had re-opened the fishing zone off the blockaded Gaza Strip, after closing it earlier this week in response to rocket fire towards Israeli territory

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Israel said Thursday that it had re-opened the fishing zone off the blockaded Gaza Strip, after closing it earlier this week in response to rocket fire towards Israeli territory.

"Following security consultation, it was decided today to re-open the fishing zone," said a statement from the Israeli military body responsible for civilian affairs in the occupied Palestinian Territories (COGAT).

The resumption of "routine" policy towards Gaza, which is controlled by Islamist group Hamas, "is subject to the continuation of peace and... security stability," COGAT further said.

Dozens of rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israel at the weekend, causing light damage in communities near the border.

The barrage was believed to be a show of support by armed groups in Gaza for Palestinians in Jerusalem who had been clashing with Israeli police over the right to gather in an Old City plaza following evening prayers during Ramadan.

Israel responded to the rocket fire with air strikes on Hamas targets inside the Gaza enclave.

Israel, which has imposed a blockade on Gaza for more than a decade, had set the fishing zone for the coastal enclave at 20 nautical miles following the Oslo peace accords in the 1990s.

But over the years Israel has reduced the fishing zone depending on tensions with Hamas.

In September it was set at 15 nautical miles after an agreement between Israel and Gaza's rulers.

