Israel Reopens Gaza Strip Checkpoint After Attacks Caused Closure - Palestinian Official

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Israel has reopened the fishing zone off the Gaza coast and the Kerem Shalom checkpoint for commercial and humanitarian cargo at the border of the Palestinian enclave, Raed Fattouh, chairman of a Palestinian Authority-affiliated committee for the delivery of goods to the Gaza Strip, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Monday, the Israeli Ministry of Defense's Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories said that Israel was closing the crossings of Erez and Kerem Shalom at the Gaza Strip border to all traffic except for humanitarian movements, as well as its fishing zone, after 80 rockets were launched at Israeli territory by the Gaza Strip-based Palestinian militant group, Islamic Jihad.

"We have informed private sector companies of the Israeli government's decision to reopen the Kerem Shalom checkpoint ... starting Thursday," Fattouh said.

The information was also confirmed to Sputnik by the enclave's fishery trade union.

Israel has been a constant target of rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement is listed as a terrorist organization in a number of countries in addition to the United States and Israel.