Israel Reports 5 New COVID19 Cases, Death Toll Unchanged Since Thursday - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Israel registered five new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours; as of Sunday night, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 16,717 while the death toll remains the same, according to the country's Health Ministry.

There are now 2,285 active coronavirus cases in Israel, the Health Ministry said late on Sunday, 44 people are in grave condition. The total number of recovered individuals stands at 14,153.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for the creation of a cabinet to fight COVID-19.

On Saturday, Israel's Health Ministry reported 29 new coronavirus cases. The death toll stood at 279 on Saturday, the same as that of Thursday night. The number of COVID-19 fatalities remains the same on Sunday with no new deaths reported.

On Wednesday, beaches, museums and places of worship reopened in Israel. Schools have already resumed their work.

Meanwhile in the Gaza Strip, the first coronavirus death was reported on Saturday. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Palestine now stands at over 50, while the total COVID-19 death toll is four people.