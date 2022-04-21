UrduPoint.com

Israel Reports Another Missile Fired From Gaza Strip

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2022 | 12:02 PM

Another missile was fired toward Israeli facilities from the Gaza Strip, failing to cross the border and falling within the Palestinian enclave, the Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Another missile was fired toward Israeli facilities from the Gaza Strip, failing to cross the border and falling within the Palestinian enclave, the Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli air force struck several military facilities of Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip in response to a Palestinian missile attack hitting an underground complex used to produce rocket engines.

"A missile was fired from the Gaza Strip. The missile did not hit the Israeli territory but fell within the Gaza Strip. As a result, the sirens went off only in an open area," the statement said.

A spokesperson for the Hamas movement, which is controlling the Gaza Strip, told Sputnik that these airstrikes would boost the Palestinian people's determination to continue the struggle against the Israeli occupation.

The security situation in Israel has deteriorated in recent weeks. Since mid-March, 14 residents of the country have become victims of attacks, some of them designated terrorist. In recent days, violence and clashes have occurred in Jerusalem between Palestinians and the Israeli riot police.

