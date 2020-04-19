Israel Reports More Than 150 New COVID-19 Cases, Six Deaths - Ministry of Health

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) More than 150 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and a further six people have died from the disease in Israel since a statistical update earlier on Saturday morning, Israel's Ministry of Health announced.

According to figures published at 20:00 local time [17:00 GMT], a total of 13,265 people have now contracted the disease since the start of the outbreak in Israel, a rise of 158 throughout the day.

The COVID-19 death toll in Israel now stands at 164, after six more deaths were confirmed.

According to the ministry, the number of patients currently receiving intensive care treatment has declined, as has the number of people on ventilators. A total of 3,456 people have recovered after contracting the disease in Israel.

As of Saturday morning, the case total stood at 13,107, and the death toll was 158.