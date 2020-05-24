Israel Reports No New COVID19 Deaths in Past Two Days - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) Israel registered 29 new coronavirus cases since Thursday night and no new deaths from COVID-19 in that period, according to the country's Health Ministry, while the first coronavirus death has been confirmed in the Gaza Strip.

According to late Saturday data from Israel's Health Ministry, a total of over 16,700 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country; the number of active cases stands at 2,343. More than 14,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Israel, while the total death toll is 279, the same as that of Thursday night.

On Wednesday, beaches, museums and places of worship reopened in Israel.

Schools have already resumed their work.

Meanwhile in the Gaza Strip, the first coronavirus death was reported on Saturday. Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Kidra said on Saturday that a 77-year-old woman with COVID-19, who had recently returned to Gaza from Egypt, died at a hospital at the Rafah Border Crossing.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Palestine now stands at over 50; 16 people have recovered from COVID-19, while four people have died from COVID-19 across Palestine.