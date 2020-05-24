UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Reports No New COVID19 Deaths In Past Two Days - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 03:10 AM

Israel Reports No New COVID19 Deaths in Past Two Days - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) Israel registered 29 new coronavirus cases since Thursday night and no new deaths from COVID-19 in that period, according to the country's Health Ministry, while the first coronavirus death has been confirmed in the Gaza Strip.

According to late Saturday data from Israel's Health Ministry, a total of over 16,700 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country; the number of active cases stands at 2,343. More than 14,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Israel, while the total death toll is 279, the same as that of Thursday night.

On Wednesday, beaches, museums and places of worship reopened in Israel.

Schools have already resumed their work.

Meanwhile in the Gaza Strip, the first coronavirus death was reported on Saturday. Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Kidra said on Saturday that a 77-year-old woman with COVID-19, who had recently returned to Gaza from Egypt, died at a hospital at the Rafah Border Crossing.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Palestine now stands at over 50; 16 people have recovered from COVID-19, while four people have died from COVID-19 across Palestine.

Related Topics

Israel Palestine Egypt Gaza Died Same Border Women From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces over 39,000 additiona ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings ..

2 hours ago

Profiteers fined Rs78,000 for overcharging on esse ..

2 hours ago

Taliban Announces 3-Day Ceasefire as Eid Holiday B ..

2 hours ago

Shibli Faraz terms Eid rare occasion as being cele ..

2 hours ago

Anti-Nuclear Group Criticizes US After Reports Cla ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.