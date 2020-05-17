UrduPoint.com
Israel Reports Only 2 New COVID-19 Cases Day Before School Reopening - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 03:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) Israel registered only two new coronavirus cases and one new death from COVID-19 on Saturday, the country's Health Ministry announced on the eve of school reopening.

Israel now has a total of 16,608 confirmed coronavirus cases with 3,485 people currently being treated for COVID-19. The country's total death toll from the viral disease stands at 268, while more than 12,850 people have recovered.

On Friday, Israel's Health Ministry said that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country had increased by 10 to 16,589 overnight. The death toll stood at 266 on Friday.

On Thursday, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that classes would resume beginning on Sunday, with the exception of cities and regions where there is still an outbreak.

There will be rules for students to follow after schools reopen: each student will have to present a healthcare certificate signed by their parents, children older than 4th grade will be required to wear face masks, including during classes and breaks, and all students will have to maintain a distance of two meters (6.5 feet) from each other.

Starting from May 20, people in Israel will be allowed to go to public beaches. Mass gatherings of no more than 50 people are already allowed.

Further steps for lifting the coronavirus restrictions in the country, particularly in what concerns the education system, will be determined after an assessment of the epidemiological situation on June 1.

