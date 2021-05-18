Israel Responds to Launch of Six Rockets From Lebanon - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) say that multiple rockets have been fired from Lebanon toward Israel, prompting the Israeli army to respond.

"6 rockets were just fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel, all of which fell inside Lebanon.

In response, our artillery forces fired toward the sources of the launches," the IDF said on Twitter late on Monday night.

Earlier, air raid sirens went off in the northern Israeli village of Misgav Am located close to the border with Lebanon.