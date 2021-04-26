UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Restricts Gaza Fishing Zone After Series Of Rocket Launches - Fishermen's Union

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 04:30 AM

Israel Restricts Gaza Fishing Zone After Series of Rocket Launches - Fishermen's Union

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Israel has slashed Gaza's offshore fishing zone after multiple rocket launches carried out over the weekend, head of Gaza's fishermen's union Nizar Ayyash told Sputnik.

"The occupation authorities have informed us through the civil affairs office about the reduction of the fishing zone in the sea of the Gaza Strip, from 15 miles to 9 miles, starting at 6:00 a.m. this Monday [03:00 GMT]," Ayyash said.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) informed via Twitter that a rocket fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip late on Sunday night ended up exploding inside Gaza.

Over the weekend, more than 30 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, several of them were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome Aerial Defense System. The escalation of hostilities began on Friday, when three rockets were fired toward Israel from Gaza (one of them was intercepted by the Iron Dome).

Israel has targeted Hamas infrastructure in Gaza in response to the rocket launches.

Related Topics

Israel Twitter Gaza Sunday From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed: We affirm our full support for ..

2 hours ago

UAE, India: Model of international cooperation aga ..

2 hours ago

UAE expresses concern over latest developments in ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC stands with India during COVID-19 fallout

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Italian FM

3 hours ago

UAE affirms solidarity with India over Covid-19

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.