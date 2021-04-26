GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Israel has slashed Gaza's offshore fishing zone after multiple rocket launches carried out over the weekend, head of Gaza's fishermen's union Nizar Ayyash told Sputnik.

"The occupation authorities have informed us through the civil affairs office about the reduction of the fishing zone in the sea of the Gaza Strip, from 15 miles to 9 miles, starting at 6:00 a.m. this Monday [03:00 GMT]," Ayyash said.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) informed via Twitter that a rocket fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip late on Sunday night ended up exploding inside Gaza.

Over the weekend, more than 30 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, several of them were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome Aerial Defense System. The escalation of hostilities began on Friday, when three rockets were fired toward Israel from Gaza (one of them was intercepted by the Iron Dome).

Israel has targeted Hamas infrastructure in Gaza in response to the rocket launches.