UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Restricts Gaza Strip Fishing Zone To 8 Nautical Miles Over Balloon Bomb Threat

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 12:50 AM

Israel Restricts Gaza Strip Fishing Zone to 8 Nautical Miles Over Balloon Bomb Threat

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Israel has reduced the Gaza Strip's permitted fishing zone from 15 nautical miles to eight citing an increase in booby-trapped balloons sent from Gaza waters towards Israel, Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said in a statement.

The decision was made by Defense Minister Benny Gantz on recommendations of COGAT, a military liaison agency that oversees security matters in the Palestinian territories.

"The decision was made in light of ongoing and returning terrorist activities from the Gaza Strip against Israeli citizens in recent days, which represent a violation of Israeli sovereignty," COGAT said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Israeli police said that an explosive device transported remotely in balloons was defused without any injuries.

COGAT held the ruling Islamist party Hamas responsible for the explosives, saying that the group will "bear the consequences of the violence being directed toward Israeli citizens."

Gaza Strip has been under virtual blockade since radical armed group Hamas seized power over the territory in the so-called Palestinian civil war in 2007.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Israel Gaza From Government

Recent Stories

ADDED launches ‘Industrial Sector Sustainability ..

7 minutes ago

Second phase of Resident Return Programme launched ..

22 minutes ago

Asia&#039;s FIFA World Cup 2022, Asian Cup 2023 qu ..

37 minutes ago

Shuaa Capital reports AED164 million net profit fo ..

52 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises launch of global initi ..

1 hour ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews results of De ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.