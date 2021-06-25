UrduPoint.com
Israel Resumes Indoor Mask Requirement Amid Virus Spike

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 12:25 PM

Israel resumes indoor mask requirement amid virus spike

Tel Aviv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The Israeli health ministry reimposed a requirement Friday for masks to be worn in enclosed public places following a surge in new cases since it was dropped 10 days ago.

The head of Israel's pandemic response taskforce, Nachman Ash, told public radio the requirement came after four days of more than 100 new cases a day, in a country which prides itself on one of the world's most successful vaccine rollouts.

Ash said the rise in cases was likely due to the highly contagious Delta variant first seen in India.

