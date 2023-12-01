Open Menu

Israel Resumes Military Operations In Gaza As Truce Expires

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Israel's military said Friday it had resumed fighting in Gaza, with airstrikes and artillery fire reported in Gaza City, as a truce expired with no agreement to extend it.

"The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) has resumed combat against the Hamas in the Gaza Strip."

The announcement came shortly after the military said it had intercepted a rocket fired from Gaza, the first from the territory since a missile launched minutes into the first day of the truce.

Inside Gaza, an AFP journalist said Israeli warplanes carried out a series of strikes, and reported artillery fire in Gaza City.

Drones could also be heard in the air over the south of the territory for the first time since the truce, an AFP reporter in the area said.

The resumption of fighting dashed hopes for an extension of a seven-day truce that had seen dozens of hostages freed in exchange for Palestinian prisoner releases by Israel.

The truce also allowed more aid into the ravaged Gaza Strip.

