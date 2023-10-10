Open Menu

Israel Retakes Gaza Border Areas As War Death Toll Mounts

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Israel said it recaptured Gaza border areas from Hamas as the war's death toll passed 3,000 on Tuesday, the fourth day of fierce fighting since the group launched a surprise attack.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Israel's military campaign following Saturday's onslaught was only the start of a sustained war.

Fears of a regional conflagration have surged amid expectations of a looming Israeli ground incursion into Gaza, the crowded enclave from where Hamas launched its land, air and sea attack on the Jewish Sabbath.

The death toll in Israel has surged above 900 from the worst attack in the country's 75-year history, while Gaza officials have reported 765 people killed so far.

The Israeli army has called up 300,000 reservists for its "Swords of Iron" campaign and massed tanks and other heavy armour both near Gaza and on the northern border with Lebanon.

The military said its forces had largely reclaimed the embattled south and the border around Gaza and dislodged holdout Hamas fighters from more than a dozen towns and kibbutzim.

"Around 1,500 bodies of Hamas (fighters) have been found in Israel around the Gaza Strip," said army spokesman Richard Hecht, adding security forces had "more or less restored control over the border" with the enclave.

